Avalanche causes road closure near Twin Lakes; no injuries reported

LAKE COUNTY – An avalanche was reported Saturday morning in Lake County, near Twin Lakes.

Around 7:45 Saturday morning, the Lake County Office of Emergency Management tweeted that an avalanche slide occurred near Twin Lake, along Highway 82 at mile marker 74. This is west of Twin Lakes and east of the closure gate for Independence Pass.

According to reporting partner, 9News in Denver, crews said no vehicles or people were caught in the slide, which left a path of four to five-foot deep snow 150 feet wide.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the road isn’t considered “high-volume,” and it would take crews hours to clear the snow and debris.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said avalanche danger was considered high in the area.

No people or cars are believed to have been caught in the slide at this time.

Saturday morning, CAIC issued an avalanche warning for the Front Range, Vail and Summit Counties, the Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa, and North San Juan zones. CAIC said the heavy Friday snowfall and strong Saturday winds were the reason for such dangerous avalanche conditions

#CAICsteamboat CON(3of5) Over a foot of snow and strong W-SW winds will form dangerous slabs large enough to bury you. Avoid steep rollovers, slopes below ridges or the sides of gullies where deeper snow is drifting. Find safer slopes < 30 degrees. https://t.co/xaOr4pLDxo pic.twitter.com/ffBZDP0kLC — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) March 9, 2019

You can find more information on current avalanche danger and avalanche safety at the CAIC website.

