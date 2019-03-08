Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Avalanche warning in effect for Pikes Peak, Front Range and beyond

COLORADO – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) warned of “historic avalanche danger” around the central mountains of Colorado following recent heavy snow.

  • Avalanche Warning (High): Front Range (including Pikes Peak), Vail and Summit County, Sawatch Range, Aspen, Gunnison, and Grand Mesa
  • Considerable avalanche conditions: Steamboat, Flat Tops, Northern San Juan, and Southern San Juan
  • Moderate avalanche conditions: Sangre De Cristo Range

The advisory and warnings are in place until Saturday morning, for now.  Stay up to date before you travel.

In this story we’ve included an explanation of the danger scale.

Stay up to date with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Avalanche Warnings 3-8-19
Avalanche Warnings 3-8-19

Avalanche Danger Scale
North American Public Avalanche Danger Scale
