Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation

SUMMIT COUNTY – Arapahoe Basin is closed Friday morning due to continued avalanche mitigation efforts on Loveland Pass.

The ski area announced on its website Thursday night that it wouldn’t reopen in the morning. At last check, the ski area posted that an afternoon opening is possible, but it’s unknown if it will open on Friday.

The ski area’s website said mitigation teams are working to clear avalanche paths that threaten the highway, but it’s not clear when that work will wrap up and when the ski area will reopen.

A-Basin’s Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog Thursday that several large avalanches happened on the east wall of A-Basin and several areas were of “critical concern.”

However, on Friday he posted that ski patrol “has a very good handle about what’s going on within our boundary.”

On Thursday, Copper Mountain was only able to operate several lifts due to a gas leak and power outage that impacted operations and shut down I-70.