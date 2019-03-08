High avalanche risk heading into weekend

It’s the most dangerous avalanche conditions Colorado’s seen in over a decade, closing roads and ski areas. Forecasters have issued warnings in the extreme category.

CODT is hard at work to get this under control. They’ve already mitigated several areas. Yesterday, they shut down I-70 for a mission along the Narrows before conducting a second mission just east of there where they brought down 15 feet of snow. Later, they were forced to conduct a third mission along the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Right now, CDOT is saying to avoid all mountain driving. We’ve seen more than a dozen avalanches reported in just 24 hours and over 50 in the past week, conditions not seen in five decades.

“This is the first time in 10 of 12 years that we’ve had an extreme danger in more than one zone at a time,” said Avalanche Forecaster Spencer Logan.

Arapahoe Basin even closed for the day yesterday because of dangerous road conditions.

“Statewide we are in a really extraordinary historical avalanche cycle,” says Avalanche Forecaster Alan Henceroth.

Arapahoe Basin will remain closed this morning and with more snow heading that way CDOT is encouraging anyone driving through the mountains to use extreme caution.

I-70 is now open between Frisco and Vail in both directions. US 550 Red Mountain Pass is still closed due to ongoing avalanche control work. It’s expected to remain closed through the entire weekend. Loveland Pass is also closed.