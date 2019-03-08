New photos show power of Colorado avalanches

SUMMIT COUNTY — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has revealed new photos of a historically dangerous day in the mountains.

The images show the power of the cascading snow as pine trees were snapped in half by the force of the rushing snow, others were tossed into power lines.

Dozens of avalanches hit areas along the I-70 corridor across Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties.

State avalanche forecasters describe this week’s avalanche activity as “epic” and “scary”.

The peak of what’s considered extreme danger has passed, but conditions should still be considered very dangerous. Avalanche warnings will remain in place for many areas throughout the weekend and could worsen as more snow arrives.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center urges caution to anyone attempting to travel to the mountains this weekend, they also commend CDOT crews who have been working tirelessly with heavy machinery to clear slide debris from major corridors.