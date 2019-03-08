Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New photos show power of Colorado avalanches

SUMMIT COUNTY — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has revealed new photos of a historically dangerous day in the mountains.

Woman stands next to pine tree snapped by a powerful avalanche. Courtesy: CAIC

The images show the power of the cascading snow as pine trees were snapped in half by the force of the rushing snow, others were tossed into power lines.

Powerful avalanche tosses pine tree into overhead powerlines. Courtesy: CAIC

Dozens of avalanches hit areas along the I-70 corridor across Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties.

State avalanche forecasters describe this week’s avalanche activity as “epic” and “scary”.

The peak of what’s considered extreme danger has passed, but conditions should still be considered very dangerous. Avalanche warnings will remain in place for many areas throughout the weekend and could worsen as more snow arrives.

Crews work to clear massive avalanche debris field. Courtesy: CAIC

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center urges caution to anyone attempting to travel to the mountains this weekend, they also commend CDOT crews who have been working tirelessly with heavy machinery to clear slide debris from major corridors.

 

 

Ski Report for week ending March 10: Avalanche Watch/Warning!

12:26 pm
Video shows deadly police shooting in Little Rock

12:06 pm
Controlled burns happening Friday on Fort Carson

11:58 am
