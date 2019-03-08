Ski Report for week ending March 10: Avalanche Watch/Warning!

What a ski report we have for you this week, ending Sunday, March 10.

Monster snows, leading to multiple avalanches, makes it a questionable weekend to head west. Here are the latest ski conditions.

In the past week alone, resorts are reporting between 44 and 62 inches of new snow!

Between the new snow sitting on old snow, and warmer temps the past few days, avalanche danger is considered as high as it can get, in the extreme category.

Huge bases across the board…with Breck at a whopping 100 inch base now, and Wolf Creek near 140 inches.

Monarch and Loveland are in great shape, around 90 inches, and Breck…as I said…I can’t even fit the number in!

The forecast is for another 5-9″ across the board today, flurries Saturday. Highs at Monarch and Loveland go from the high 20s today, to high teens Saturday, to low 20s Sunday.

In Keystone and Breckenridge, highs at base camp…near 40 today, chilling down to the 20s, Saturday.

Again, if you go, use extreme caution! One final note, Winter Park, the Mary Jane, has extended their season, now closing May 12.