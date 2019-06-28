COLORADO SPRINGS – The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest returns to downtown Colorado Springs this afternoon, with several road closures planned for the event that draws thousands looking to check out the rides and drivers taking part in this weekend’s race.

Fan Fest is free and open to the public from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. You’ll see a street festival featuring the Red Bull Motorcycle Jumpers, check out cars and motorcycles taking part in the races, meet drivers and riders, enjoy some food and drink, and get together with your fellow gear heads.

Be ready to drink plenty of water and enjoy the shade. Meteorologist Sam Schreier is forecast temperatures in the 90s this afternoon. Forecast

Those who attend are asked to park in public parking garages. Rates and operating times are available on the City of Colorado Springs website.

The closures are as follows:

From 11:30 a.m. to Midnight: Tejon St. is closed between Pikes Peak and Kiowa.

From 1 p.m. to Midnight: Tejon St. is closed between Kiowa and Bijou, and Kiowa St. is closed between Nevada and Cascade.

From 1:30 p.m. to Midnight: Tejon is closed between Bijou and Platte, as well as between Pikes Peak Ave. and Colorado Ave.; Pikes Peak Ave. is closed between Nevada and Cascade; Bijou is closed between Nevada and Cascade.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs