Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb



















COLORADO SPRINGS – We’re just a week away from the 97th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb where car drivers and motorcycle riders will race one-by-one to the top of the peak looking to beat their personal best or set a new record.

This year’s event will be the official unveiling of Ducati’s Streetfighter V4. The man behind the bars will be Carlin Dunne, who won the Heavyweight Division in the 2018 race with a time of 9:59.102. And he’ll be on the prototype. No pressure. This year’s run is in the Exhibition Powersport section.

Details on the exact horsepower, torque, etc. are not known about this prototype. Ducati says the hypernaked ride is based on the V4 Panigale superbike which touts 214 hp from the four-cylinder with max power at 13,000 rpm.

The PPIHC happens on the last weekend of every June on a 12.42 mile stretch of the Pikes Peak Highway that boasts 156 turns and 4,720 feet of elevation gain from the start line at 9,390 feet to the summit finish line at 14,115 feet.

Ducati calls this event “an ideal proving ground” for the 1100cc ride which isn’t expected to hit dealership showrooms until 2020. If you’re thinking this crazy fast bike is for you, get ready to save up. The price tag will be north of $20,000.

Watch Carlin Dunne’s 2018 run in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb below.