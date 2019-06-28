High heat across southern Colorado today

Today’s Forecast:

Big time heat returns to southern Colorado with temperatures today expected to be the hottest of the week. Highs will run into the 80s through the mountains and 90s to 100s east into the lower elevations. While there will be some cloud cover at times, there will still be lots of very strong sunshine, meaning we’ll want to wear lots of sunscreen if you’re working outside. A few mountain thunderstorms will try to develop in the afternoon, but they’ll likely just push down gusty winds and maybe some lightning instead of rain.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 94; Low – 61. Very hot and likely dry all day as a few isolated mountain thunderstorms just push some gusty winds out across town in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High – 101; Low – 62. Very hot and dry today with fairly light winds but a few gusts towards the end of the day.

CANON CITY: High – 99; Low – 63. Very hot and dry across Canon City with a few gusty winds in the afternoon from dry mountain thunderstorms.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 84; Low – 53. Very warm for Woodland Park with a few high based thunderstorms pushing out gusty winds and lightning instead of rain.

TRI-LAKES: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Very warm across the Tri-Lakes area with a few mountain thunderstorms probably pushing out gusty winds instead of rain in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High – 90/100s; Low – 60s. Very hot and windy today with mostly dry skies expected. There could be some gusty winds in the afternoon, but with strong sunshine staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen is the big story today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 90s; Low – 50s. Very hot and windy this afternoon with a few high based thunderstorms coming off the mountains, pushing gusty winds through the I-25 corridor and down the mountains valleys west of I-25.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Saturday will be just about as warm as today but with a better chance for isolated thunderstorms in and around the mountains. Temperatures cool off better for Sunday afternoon with more widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances improve on Monday and Tuesday with heavy rain and strong thunderstorms increasing flooding concerns for both days. We’ll see rain chances through Wednesday but at the moment, Thursday of next week has a drier look.