The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30

COLORADO SPRINGS – It’s almost that time of the year! The 97th running of the world-famous Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is Sunday, June 30.

Also known as The Race to the Clouds, the event is an invitational automobile and motorcycle hill climb to the summit of Pikes Peak, famously known as America’s Mountain.

The PPIHC takes place on a 12.42 mile stretch of the Pikes Peak Highway that boasts 156 turns and 4,720 feet of elevation gain from the start line at 9,390 feet to the summit finish line at 14,115 feet. Competitors from 17 nations will be on hand for this year’s race.

A fan fest will be held on June 28 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. in Downtown Colorado Springs and will feature stunts performed by the Red Bull Motorcycle Jumpers, music, food, and a chance to meet the drivers and riders.

For more information and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

RELATED: