Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30

Challenger Hill Climb
Wesley Motorsports Hellcat Widebody on the first day of practice for the 96th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (Courtesy: Green Light Media – 2018)

COLORADO SPRINGS – It’s almost that time of the year! The 97th running of the world-famous Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is Sunday, June 30.

Also known as The Race to the Clouds, the event is an invitational automobile and motorcycle hill climb to the summit of Pikes Peak, famously known as America’s Mountain.

The PPIHC takes place on a 12.42 mile stretch of the Pikes Peak Highway that boasts 156 turns and 4,720 feet of elevation gain from the start line at 9,390 feet to the summit finish line at 14,115 feet. Competitors from 17 nations will be on hand for this year’s race.

A fan fest will be held on June 28 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. in Downtown Colorado Springs and will feature stunts performed by the Red Bull Motorcycle Jumpers, music, food, and a chance to meet the drivers and riders.

For more information and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

RELATED:

Plan for Pikes Peak Highway delays and closures due to construction at summit

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group

Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group

1:26 pm
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30

1:02 pm
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

12:16 pm
Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group
Covering Colorado

Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30
Covering Colorado

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

Scroll to top
Skip to content