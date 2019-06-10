5 Things You Need To Know for Monday, June 10th

COLORADO SPRINGS – News5 helps get your morning going by keeping you up to date with the 5 Things You Need to Know, from traffic impacts across the region and arrests for dangerous crimes.

Traffic is always a big concern in southern Colorado as thousands of us travel to Denver for work and thousands from Denver travel here for work. On the all important I-25, CDOT will continue lane closures overnight this week as crews work on an interchange for the Greenland exit. Traffic will be down to one lane in each direction between Greenland and Monument from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Keep in mind, the Renaissance Festival begins this week! Click here for more info.

Pueblo Police have arrested Anthony Finley on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of 22-year-old Jesse Garcia in a carjacking that happened last week. According to police, Garcia tried to stop a suspect from stealing his car on Monday morning. He was dragged for several blocks before he died. Finley was arrested earlier this year as police say he stole a car left running so it could warm up outside a home on Hanson Lane. In that case, he crashed the stolen car during a chase on 4th St.

Pueblo Police are looking for two suspects still on the loose after a home invasion Sunday morning. Four men reportedly forced their way into the home on East 12th St and beat one of the occupants in the head with some kind of weapon. Two suspects are in custody. Names of the accused have not been released.

In Dallas, one person is dead and 5 others injured following the collapse of a construction crane during Sunday’s severe weather in the region. A Dallas Fire Department spokesman says a search of the apartment building impacted is complete, no further victims have been located.

And finally a Traffic Alert for anyone who uses Highway 50 in western Fremont County. Starting today and lasting for the next four months, a 5-mile stretch of Highway 50 will undergo construction between Howard and Coaldale. Crews will be building slow-vehicle turnout lanes and improving drainage, guardrails, and fencing. No vehicles wider than 10-feet will be allowed through. Also expect a slower speed limit and possible delays.