Pueblo PD investigating home invasion and assault on east side

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a reported home invasion that occurred early Sunday morning on E. 12th St.

According to Pueblo PD, four men forced their way inside a home and beat one of the occupants in the head with some kind of weapon.

After arriving at the scene, the responding officer developed suspect information and a possible location. Multiple officers then went to that location and surrounded the residence.

PD said that two of the four suspects, who were already wanted, were located at the residence and taken into custody. The car they were in at the time of the home invasion, which was stolen, was also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

