Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1

DALLAS (AP) – A fire rescue spokesman says first responders have searched every accessible apartment in a Dallas building that was hit by a toppled construction crane and found no one inside the apartments.

Jason Evans, spokesman for Dallas Fire-Rescue, also says that residents living in apartments that are inaccessible because of damage from the crane were either out at the time or were among those taken to the hospital.

Evans says that one woman was killed when the crane fell on the building, and five other people were taken to hospitals with injuries. Earlier, he had said six people were injured. Of the five injured, two were critically hurt, two seriously injured and one was treated and released.

Building management have decided to evacuate the building and move the residents to hotels.

