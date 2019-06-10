Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap

COLORADO SPRINGS – Get ready for more lane closures through the I-25 Gap this week as crews work on a new interchange at Greenland Road.

Every night this week through Thursday, both directions of I-25 will be down to one lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m between Greenland and Monument.

This weekend is the beginning of the Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur with the majority of traffic coming into the area from I-25. Event organizers are encouraging people to take alternate routes.

“I-25 is tough, I don’t care where it is we all know it’s tough, it’s a Tuesday and it’s tough, so if people look at 105 or different areas coming in the back ways and with the technology that’s out there nowadays people can be ware and look to take the easiest safest and most convenient route,” says Jim Paradise, V.P./Director of Marketing for the Renaissance Festival.

Drivers are being told to expect delays while the lane is shut down, as well as during future lane closures in the same area.  Alternate routes include Spruce Mountain Road from Palmer Lake to Larkspur, State Highway 83 from North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs to State Highway 86 in Franktown, or State Highway 105 from Monument to State Highway 85 in Sedalia, with other various access points back to the interstate along the way.

For more information on the project, visit CDOT’s site with all project facts and updates: codot.gov/projects/i25-south-gap

Alasyn Zimmerman

Alasyn Zimmerman

Alasyn Zimmerman started working at KOAA as an anchor/reporter in 2017
