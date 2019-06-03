Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

PUEBLO – A community in Pueblo is mourning one of their own.

Family and friends of 22-year-old Jesse Garcia say he was dragged to death while trying to stop a car thief Monday morning.

The incident happened near 6th & Joplin. A vigil took place there Monday night with dozens of family and friends gathering to remember a son, brother, father, and friend who was taken too soon by a senseless act of violence.

“It’s just unbelievable. You tell yourself it isn’t true,” said Amado Vigil. He’s a close family friend.

“It’s heartbreaking for everybody.”

Pueblo Police say it was just before 8 a.m. on Monday when a carjacking happened on the east side. A thief had gotten into Jesse’s vehicle. He tried to to stop him and ended up being dragged for several blocks, eventually falling into the road. His serious injuries eventually lead to his death.

Vigil said, “Jesse was, he was a very friendly person with everybody. He was always smiling…he was an awesome person. He was always trying to do better in life.”

Vigil shared that he and others want to “remember Jesse in a positive way and not remember him for what happened here.”

Beyond that, they want to get justice for Jesse.

As of Monday night Pueblo Police were still looking for the suspect. He’s described as a white or Hispanic male with a thin build wearing a traffic safety vest and a blue hat with a red brim.