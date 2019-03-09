El Paso Co. Commissioners to consider resolution expressing support for Second Amendment

EL PASO COUNTY – At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 12th, the Board of El Paso County Commissioners will consider a resolution expressing its support for the Second Amendment.

This is according to a news release from the county.

This past Thursday, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder held a media event to discuss the “Red Flag Bill” that is currently moving through the Colorado General Assembly. At the event, Elder said his office supports the ‘rule of law’ and as a result, his deputies must carry out court orders even if they disagree, and he disagrees.

The Sheriff said he believes the Red Flag Bill infringes on the civil rights of Coloradans. It not so much the infringement of the Second Amendment rights that he’s worried about. Instead, he believes the bill violates Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure and Fourteenth Amendment protections of due process.

“We’re going to be taking personal property away from people without having due process,” Elder said.

A number of Colorado counties have voiced opposition to the so-called Red Flag Bill and support of the Second Amendment. Several counties have even declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties.”

The Board of County Commissioners for El Paso County meet regularly on Tuesdays and Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs.

