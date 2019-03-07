Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon

EL PASO COUNTY – Sheriff Bill Elder has invited the media to join him Thursday afternoon for a conversation about the “Red Flag Bill” currently moving through the Colorado General Assembly.

If passed, the Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill (HB19-1177) would allow law enforcement officers or family members to ask a court to temporarily remove guns from a person if they’re determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

If a court approves an order to seize weapons from someone deemed a risk, they would be allowed a hearing up to 364 days later to determine if their weapons should be returned or where the order should be extended.

As the measure supported by Democrats passed out of a House committee along a party line vote, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder released the following statement late last month:

“My concern with the bill as it is currently written is that it doesn’t allow a person proper due process before taking away their right to possess a firearm. The driving force behind this bill should be mental health treatment, not confiscation of firearms.”

There is no indication which direction Sheriffs Elder’s conversation will go this afternoon, but many are speculating he may join other local sheriff’s in calling his jurisdiction a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County.

So far the following counties have passed measures stating they would not enforce the law, if enacted:

Fremont County

Custer County

Otero County

Weld County

Kiowa County

Moffat County

Rio Blanco County

Montezuma County

While Teller County commissioners have not passed their own resolution, Sheriff Jason Mikesell has stated, “I do not support this bill as it is currently written.”

RELATED: Sanctuary movement raises question about enforcement of red flag bill

HB19-1177 passed the House on Monday by a vote of 38-25 with only Democrats supporting. Representatives Bri Buentello and Don Valdez joined House Republicans in voting against the measure. It has yet to be assigned to a committee in the State Senate.

Supporters of the bill include Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle and Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock. Spurlock’s office lost Deputy Zackari Parrish on New Year’s Eve 2017 when he was shot and killed by a mentally ill veteran named Matthew Riehl. Riehl’s mental health concerns were known to his relatives, doctors, and law enforcement prior to shooting and Sheriff Spurlock has publicly stated his belief that a red flag law, sometimes called a gun restraining order, could have prevented the violence.

The bill’s sponsor is freshman Rep. Tom Sullivan, (D) of Centennial who lost his son Alex in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting. He will be joined by House Majority Leader Rep. Alec Garnett, (D) Denver, Sen. Lois Court, (D) Denver, and Sen. Brittany Pettersen, (D) Lakewood.