Custer County Commissioners vote to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

CUSTER COUNTY – The Custer County Board of Commissioners has voted to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, on the heels of Fremont County’s similar vote earlier this week.

The declaration comes in response to state lawmakers considering the proposed Extreme Risk Protection orders bill, or ‘Red Flag’ law, under consideration in the Colorado General Assembly.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page this afternoon:

The bill as currently written is in direct conflict with provisions of Due Process, as outlined in the 4th Amendment, and contradict the right to bear arms. This Resolution reinforces the US Supreme Courts affirmation of citizens Rights under the 2nd Amendment. We are thankful to our commissioners for taking a strong position for the citizens of Custer County.

The law would give judges and law enforcement an avenue to seize guns from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others. Under those orders, a gun owner would be required to sell their weapons to a licensed dealer, surrender them for storage by a licensed dealer, or surrender the weapons to a local law enforcement agency. The proposal calls for the subject to be granted a hearing within 364 days of the order to consider whether their weapons will be returned, or if the order will be extended for another 364 days.

Sheriffs around the state came out on both sides of the bill during the debate. Some said they believe it would be good for public safety, especially in cases of domestic violence. Others expressed concerns about seizing guns from otherwise innocent people, with no due process.

The Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill passed out of the House Appropriations committee this afternoon and will soon be voted on by the full House. If passed, it will move into the Senate committees before any possible vote by that governing body.

