Otero joins growing list of 2nd Amendment sanctuary counties

OTERO COUNTY – The list of 2nd Amendment sanctuary counties is growing in Colorado.

Otero County has now joined Fremont, Custer, and Montezuma Counties in their stance against the ‘Red Flag Gun Bill.’

The Otero County Sheriff said there is already a resolution in the county book regarding its stance about gun laws from 2013. He went on to say that he and the County Commissioners didn’t feel there was a need to make another resolution.

“Anything that I find unconstitutional, I’m going to have a tough time even thinking about enforcing,” said Sheriff Shawn Mobley.

The Red Flag Bill has passed the State House and is on its way to the Senate. The bill would allow a court to take away guns from people who are a threat to themselves or others.

Tyler Dumas

