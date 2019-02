FREMONT COUNTY – A declaration from the Fremont County Board of Commissioners says they plan to become a sanctuary county for the 2nd Amendment.

The Canon City Daily Record reports that the County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution declaring the status on Tuesday night.

The declaration comes in response to state lawmakers considering new Red Flag laws in Colorado.

The Red Flag laws would give judges and law enforcement an avenue to seize guns from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

Sheriff’s around the state came out on both sides of the bill during the debate. Some said they believe it would be good for public safety, especially in cases of domestic violence. Others expressed concerns about seizing guns from otherwise innocent people, with no due process.

As part of the declaration, the board said it stands with Sheriff Allan Cooper in refusing to enforce unconstitutional firearms laws against any citizens.

Right now, the Red Flag bill is still making its way through the Colorado House of Representatives.

