Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

Arkansas River
Arkansas River (June 10, 2019 – KOAA)

CAÑON CITY –  The Arkansas River at Cañon City is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning, producing minor flooding through Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a flood warning for the Arkansas River at Cañon City from later Thursday night until further notice.

As of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, the stage was 9.5 feet, the flood stage is at 10.0 feet and minor flooding is in the forecast.

National Weather Service in Pueblo said the river is expected to rise above flood stage after midnight Friday morning and continue to rise to near 10.2 feet by after midnight Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible after that.

The Arkansas River near Avondale is affecting Pueblo County and is expected to remain about flood stage through Tuesday afternoon. The flood warning continues for the river near Avondale until late Tuesday or until the warning is canceled.

Make sure to stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood, saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially deadly and fast flowing flood water.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
2:12 pm
