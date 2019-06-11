A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

CAÑON CITY – A Texas man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River Monday afternoon.

The Fremont County Coroner’s office said 42-year-old Sameer Prasla, from Austin, Texas, was in a commercial raft around 4 p.m. when his raft flipped over in the river. This happened just 16 miles west of Cañon City. We are told the commercial raft is from a company out of Salida.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said this is believed to be a drowning, but they are waiting for results of an autopsy, which is being performed today. This is the first rafting death in the Arkansas River this year.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.