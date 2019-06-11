Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

CAÑON CITY – A Texas man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River Monday afternoon.

The Fremont County Coroner’s office said 42-year-old Sameer Prasla, from Austin, Texas, was in a commercial raft around 4 p.m. when his raft flipped over in the river. This happened just 16 miles west of Cañon City. We are told the commercial raft is from a company out of Salida.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said this is believed to be a drowning, but they are waiting for results of an autopsy, which is being performed today. This is the first rafting death in the Arkansas River this year.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

 

 

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

11:08 am
Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

10:25 am
Best viewer photos of May 2019

Best viewer photos of May 2019

9:26 am
A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River
Covering Colorado

A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content