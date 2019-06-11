Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo

PUEBLO – Due to concerns about extreme conditions due to runoff from the snowpack, Colorado Parks & Wildlife has closed off the Arkansas River below the dam at Lake Pueblo State Park to people in inner-tubes or using non-whitewater boats.

This is a 1-mile section of the river from Lake Pueblo State Park east to Pueblo Boulevard, which passes right by the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center.

Only whitewater canoes and kayaks are allowed. You can still fish, but you should use extreme caution as the water is moving very quickly.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Pueblo Police Department have closed the Arkansas River east of Pueblo Boulevard due to the rate of flow being double the average at this time of year.

RELATED:

Texas man dies when commercial raft flips on Arkansas River

High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning