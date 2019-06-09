Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Arkansas River on the rise

CANON CITY – The Arkansas River is already getting rather high in certain areas.

The video above was taken by Chris Jenkins while hanging out at Centennial Park in Canon City.

Rising waters from all of the snow melt happening right now have pushed the river to near the edge of the banks. As we’ve reported, this sets up for an epic whitewater rafting season on the Arkansas, but also potential dangers as the water is very col and is poised to possibly go over its banks.

News 5 will stay on top of water levels throughout the season and keep you up to date with the latest on rising waters and flood dangers.

Tyler Dumas

