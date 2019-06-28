LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays

COLORADO SPRINGS – Independence Day celebrations are just around the corner in the Pikes Peak Region and beyond. Events are taking place on July 4th (Thursday this year) and on the weekends before and after.

News5’s digital team put together this list as an easy destination for your friends and family. Share it out to everyone so they can keep up with events in their favorite Colorado spot. We’ll keep this list updated in case any locations cancel events due to fire danger this summer. Manitou Springs and Cañon City are not hosting events this year.

Sales of smaller fireworks from stands are allowed this year. There is a warning that rules on personal fireworks far from community to community. For example, you can buy them in unincorporated El Paso County, but they are illegal in Colorado Springs.

If you have something you would like to add, please let us know via digitalproducer@koaa.com. Please share with us any photos, videos of your celebrations (no stupid stunts, please) by using mypics@koaa.com, our Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram and using @KOAA.

Colorado Springs region:

Fort Carson Freedom Fest (June 28 – June 30): The 3-day event on the Army post south of Colorado Springs features concerts, sports competitions, plenty of food, and of course fireworks at Iron Horse Park. Day 1 and Day 2 or open to the general public beginning at 11:30 a.m. Day 3 is for Department of Defense cardholders and their guests. The fireworks show takes place on Day 2. More info

Summer Symphony: Memorial Park – On July 4th come to Memorial Park (map) in Colorado Springs for a night of events featuring Wild Blue Country (UAFA Band) and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. Fireworks at dusk. More info

– On July 4th come to Memorial Park (map) in Colorado Springs for a night of events featuring Wild Blue Country (UAFA Band) and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. Fireworks at dusk. More info The Broadmoor American Family Fourth of July Celebration – The exclusive Broadmoor resort is offering packages for an evening of events. More info

– The exclusive Broadmoor resort is offering packages for an evening of events. More info Rock Ledge Ranch Family Fourth – Celebrate Independence Day with a historic re-enactments, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and other fun family activities. More info

– Celebrate Independence Day with a historic re-enactments, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and other fun family activities. More info The Rocky Mountain Vibes are hosting Toasty’s Power Up Con at UCHealth Park on July 6th and 7th featuring a wide variety of both indoor and outdoor activities and events , ranging from video game tournaments to robot fighting and a petting zoo to cosplay costume contests. The team’s site does not mention a planned fireworks exhibit. More info

are hosting Toasty’s Power Up Con at UCHealth Park on July 6th and 7th featuring a wide variety of , ranging from video game tournaments to robot fighting and a petting zoo to cosplay costume contests. The team’s site does not mention a planned fireworks exhibit. More info Switchbacks – Colorado Springs’ soccer team is hosting a 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Independence Day as they host Orange County SC at Weidner Field. More info

– Colorado Springs’ soccer team is hosting a 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Independence Day as they host Orange County SC at Weidner Field. More info Colorado Sparkler & Fireworks – Enjoy great Fastpitch Softball action with the Colorado Sparkler tournaments happening in Colorado Springs, Aurora, Westminster and Denver Metro for the entire week. More info

– Enjoy great Fastpitch Softball action with the Colorado Sparkler tournaments happening in Colorado Springs, Aurora, Westminster and Denver Metro for the entire week. More info Falcon Freedom Days – On Saturday, June 29th the Falcon Freedom Days feature a 5K run, Hike, Bike & Stroll Parade, Djs, live music and fireworks at dusk. All events take place at Meridian Ranch. More info on Facebook

– On Saturday, June 29th the Falcon Freedom Days feature a 5K run, Hike, Bike & Stroll Parade, Djs, live music and fireworks at dusk. All events take place at Meridian Ranch. More info on Facebook July 4 Old Colorado City Community Picnic – Come enjoy a traditional summer picnic fare, live music and the opportunity to chat with neighbors in Bancroft Park from 11am-3pm. More info

Pueblo:

Rollin on the Riverwalk – On July 4th meet at Confluence Plaza at the Pueblo Riverwalk to enjoy one of the largest firework shows in Colorado. More info

– On July 4th meet at Confluence Plaza at the Pueblo Riverwalk to enjoy one of the largest firework shows in Colorado. More info Buell Children’s Museum – On July 3rd, celebrate with Patriotic Day as children can partake in special activities throughout the museum, all included with your admission. Both the Children’s Museum and Helen T. White galleries will be closed for the 4th. More info

– On July 3rd, celebrate with Patriotic Day as children can partake in special activities throughout the museum, all included with your admission. Both the Children’s Museum and Helen T. White galleries will be closed for the 4th. More info Pueblo West 4th of July Celebration – This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring” with the Wet Parade beginning at 10 a.m. sharp and fireworks at dusk along S. Angus. More info

Alamosa

Independence Day Celebration – Celebrate America’s Independence in the friendly town of Alamosa. This patriotic celebration begins with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast from 7am-10am in the parking lot of SLV Savings & Loan. Following breakfast, the 4th of July Parade kicks off at 10 am on Main & 6th ending at Bell Avenue. Fireworks start at dusk at Alamosa Fairgrounds. More info

Aurora

The 4th of July Spectacular in Aurora is sure to entertain people of all ages. The event is on July 4 at the Aurora Municipal Center from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. More info

Breckenridge

Each ndependence Day, we kick off the Breckenridge 4th of July party with a 10K trail run, followed by the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race and the Main Street parade. Family activities, live music, and a performance by the National Repertory Orchestra are not to be missed! Private fireworks of any kind are illegal in Breckenridge. So come watch the show! More info

Broomfield

Thursday, July 4 it’s the annual Great American Picnic at Broomfield County Commons Park! The celebration starts at 5 p.m. with inflatables and pony and burro rides. Then at 6 p.m. “Spinphony”, a female electric string quartet will hit the stage, followed by a musical performance by “Soul X” at 7:15 p.m. The day will end with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. More info

Buena Vista

Fourth of July Town Wide Celebration – Join us in Buena Vista, Colorado for a spectacular 4th of July Celebration! Our Independence Day includes present day allure with past day charm. Pancake Breakfast, 5k, Art in the Park, Live music, and Fireworks! More info

Castle Rock

Fireworks in Castle Rock (July 4) – Fireworks will blast off from the Santa Fe Quarry butte above Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course. Because of the elevation of the butte – about 6,700 feet – and because this is a high-flying show, there will not be a designated park for show-goers to attend. More info

Cripple Creek

4th of July Celebration – Since 1900, Cripple Creek’s 4th of July Celebration has been recognized as one of the best 4th of July fireworks shows in Colorado. This patriotic community knows how to celebrate, and the Celebration is a much-anticipated event. Enjoy live music all day with fireworks at dusk. More info

Denver

Independence Eve – Colorado’s largest free community fireworks event returns for its 10 year anniversary in Denver’s Civic Center Park and the Civic Center Conservancy. There will be music, craft beer and wine bars along with a variety of food trucks. More info

You can head to Park Hill on the 4th of July for their tenth annual parade. The parade will end at approximately 3 p.m. followed by a street fair with food, music, activities for kids and more! More info

The Rockies will celebrate Independence Day with a post-game fireworks show! These are happening on July 2 and 3 following the games, which begin at 6:10 p.m. More info

Englewood

The annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks brings together families and friends from four areas- Englewood, Littleton, Sheridan, and the South Suburban Recreation District. You can celebrate the national holiday at Cornerstone Park starting at 3 p.m. There will be activities for kids, local business vendors, and food trucks. The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. More info

Estes Park

Estes Park is the ideal all-American destination for Fourth of July celebrations. First up, you can spend the afternoon hiking, bike riding, paddle boating or check out the Coolest Car Show where more than 100 vehicles will be on display at the Estes Park Events Complex., which is located at the Fairgrounds at Stanley Park. Then at 7 p.m., the Estes Village Band will play its annual patriotic concert. It’s free to attend and will be held at the Performace Park Amphitheater. The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. over Lake Estes. More info

Fairplay

Independence Day Celebration – Includes fireworks, Burro Buster 5k race, Strut Your Mutt Parade, Community Flea Market, Food, Free Concert with the Twenty Hands High band, and Kids Activities. Events are on Front Street. More info

Florence

Fourth of July Festival – There will be live music, great food (and a beer garden), vendors, fireworks, our famous Wet ‘n Dry Parade, and more! With Cañon City not hosting a fireworks show this year, it is sure to be a party. More info

Glendale

Glendale will hold its annual fireworks display on July 2 at Creekside Park around 9:15 p.m. Street closures will start around 7: 30 p.m. and will last unit approximately 10:30 p.m. More info

Highlands Ranch

The annual July 4 Celebration and Fireworks event is back at the Highland Heritage Regional Park. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. on July 4 with live music, games, face painters, a hot dog eating contest, and much more! The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. More info

La Junta

Old-Fashioned Fourth – Enjoy an afternoon of patriotic festivities including a visitor included parade, cannon firings, orations, games, and refreshments as the post celebrates Independence Day in 1840s-style. More info

Limon

This year Limon’s Independence Day celebration will be on July 6. This is an all-day celebration at the Limon High School Football field. The city is partnering up with the Relay for Life Cancer drive to bring more events to the celebration, like a BBQ feast, games of kids, free fireworks and much more! More info

Lone Tree

The City of Lone Tree is holding its annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4 at Sweetwater Park. The fun starts at 3 p.m. with bike decorating and ends with the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. More info

Loveland

The July 4th festival at North Lake Park has been voted one of the top 22 fireworks shows in the nation by USA Today! The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with train rides. There will also be a Battle of the Bands Competition, a cornhole tournament, and a children’s bike parade. The fireworks show starts at 9:17 p.m. More info

Manitou Springs

4th of July Celebration Concert ft. Woodshed Red – There will be a free concert by Manitou Springs band Woodshed Red and Secondhand Street Band from New Orleans. There will be food from vendors, a dunk tank and games. More info

Monument/Palmer Lake

The Independence Day fun in the Tri-Lakes area is happening on July 4! The day begins at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at St. Peter Catholic Church. A four-mile Fun Run also starts at 7 a.m. at the Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trailhead and ends in Monument. Then at 9:30, the Children’s parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. in Downtown Monument followed by the 4th of July parade at 10 a.m. Weather permitting, the Palmer Lake fireworks show will start at dusk. More info

Trinidad

Fourth of July at Central Park – There will be wagon rides, an apple pie baking contest, bike decorating, bicycle parade and more before the fireworks start. More info

Westcliffe

Independence Day starts with the All Aboard Westcliffe Fundraiser Breakfast on main St. at 7:30 a.m. The Main Street Parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Check out the Hi Altitude Horsepower Car Show and the Sangres Art Guild Annual Fiber Arts Show and Ice Cream Social at the 3rd Street Gallery. Fireworks at dusk. More info

Woodland Park