Fort Carson Freedom Fest kicks off June 28

FORT CARSON – It’s almost that time of the year! The Fort Carson Freedom Fest is back in Southern Colorado. The three-day festival kicks off on June 28 and ends on June 30 at Iron Horse Park in Fort Carson.

Here is everything you need to know:

June 28, Freedom Fest Day 1:

Gates open to the public at 1:30 p.m. There will be a free country music concert starting at 4 p.m.

CONCERT LINEUP:

4 p.m.–4:40 p.m.: Mark Addison Chandler

5 p.m.–5:40 p.m.: Ashlee & The Longshot Revival

6 p.m.–6:40 p.m.: Exit West

7 p.m.–7:40 p.m.: The Tyler Walker Band

8 p.m.–8:30 p.m.: Hardy

9 p.m.–10:30 p.m.: Morgan Wallen

There will also be an all-day carnival, which will include rides and midway games. Food and beverages, including beer, will be sold all day. Events conclude at 10:30 p.m.

June 29, Freedom Fest Day 2:

Gates are open to the public at 1:30 p.m. and all activities start at 2 p.m. Starting at 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., there will be a single elimination four on four volleyball tournament at the Iron Horse Park Sand Volleyball Pit.

Following the tournament, you can warm-up for the Freedom Fest Glow run from 7:30 p.m. until 7:55 p.m. The run starts at 8 p.m. near the main stage and is about three miles long. Day two will conclude with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

June 30, Freedom Fest Day 3:

Gate access is open to DOD ID card holders and their accompanied guests starting at 11 a.m.

The general public may enter through Gate 1 (main gate on CO-115) by obtaining a day pass from the Visitor Center.

The Fort Carson Freedom Fest concludes at 4 p.m.

Keep in mind if you plan to attend:

No personal fireworks

No personal grills or burners

No pets or companion animals allowed, only ADA service animals allowed

No outside alcohol

No weapons allowed with the exception of authorized law enforcement

Concealed-carry not recognized of valid on Fort Carson

Possession or use of marijuana on post is a federal offense

PARKING:

All guests (DOD and General Public) must park on the East side of Iron Horse Park facing Wetzel Ave (Area 3 Parking Lot).

Designated gates for public access from June 28-29, 2019 are the main gate (1) on CO-115 and gate 20 from Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain.

DIRECTIONS:

Google Maps | Waze (from Gate 20/Mesa Ridge Parkway) | Waze (from Main Gate 1/CO-115 & Nelson Blvd.)

From Gate 20/Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain: Head north on Specker Ave. (turns into a 1-way northbound street). Make a left on Hogan St., left on Wetzel Ave. (1-way street southbound), and right into Area 3 Parking Lot (dirt lot).

From Main Gate 1/CO-115 and Nelson Blvd.: Turn right at the traffic circle onto Harr Ave., left onto Sheridan Ave., left onto Prussman Blvd., right onto Wetzel Ave. (1-way street southbound), and right into Area 3 Parking Lot (dirt lot).

WEATHER:

The event goes on regardless of the weather. Those attending the event assume the risk of injury as a result of inclement weather.

In the event of lightning, a warning is issued and guests are asked to clear the area and/or return to their cars until an “all clear” announcement is issued.

For more information, CLICK HERE.