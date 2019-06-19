Fort Carson Freedom Fest kicks off June 28

FORT CARSON – It’s almost that time of the year! The Fort Carson Freedom Fest is back in Southern Colorado. The three-day festival kicks off on June 28 and ends on June 30 at Iron Horse Park in Fort Carson.
Here is everything you need to know:
June 28, Freedom Fest Day 1:
Gates open to the public at 1:30 p.m. There will be a free country music concert starting at 4 p.m.
CONCERT LINEUP:
- 4 p.m.–4:40 p.m.: Mark Addison Chandler
- 5 p.m.–5:40 p.m.: Ashlee & The Longshot Revival
- 6 p.m.–6:40 p.m.: Exit West
- 7 p.m.–7:40 p.m.: The Tyler Walker Band
- 8 p.m.–8:30 p.m.: Hardy
- 9 p.m.–10:30 p.m.: Morgan Wallen
There will also be an all-day carnival, which will include rides and midway games. Food and beverages, including beer, will be sold all day. Events conclude at 10:30 p.m.
June 29, Freedom Fest Day 2:
Gates are open to the public at 1:30 p.m. and all activities start at 2 p.m. Starting at 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., there will be a single elimination four on four volleyball tournament at the Iron Horse Park Sand Volleyball Pit.
Following the tournament, you can warm-up for the Freedom Fest Glow run from 7:30 p.m. until 7:55 p.m. The run starts at 8 p.m. near the main stage and is about three miles long. Day two will conclude with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
June 30, Freedom Fest Day 3:
Gate access is open to DOD ID card holders and their accompanied guests starting at 11 a.m.
The general public may enter through Gate 1 (main gate on CO-115) by obtaining a day pass from the Visitor Center.
The Fort Carson Freedom Fest concludes at 4 p.m.
Keep in mind if you plan to attend:
- No personal fireworks
- No personal grills or burners
- No pets or companion animals allowed, only ADA service animals allowed
- No outside alcohol
- No weapons allowed with the exception of authorized law enforcement
- Concealed-carry not recognized of valid on Fort Carson
- Possession or use of marijuana on post is a federal offense
PARKING:
- All guests (DOD and General Public) must park on the East side of Iron Horse Park facing Wetzel Ave (Area 3 Parking Lot).
- Designated gates for public access from June 28-29, 2019 are the main gate (1) on CO-115 and gate 20 from Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain.
DIRECTIONS:
- Google Maps | Waze (from Gate 20/Mesa Ridge Parkway) | Waze (from Main Gate 1/CO-115 & Nelson Blvd.)
- From Gate 20/Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain: Head north on Specker Ave. (turns into a 1-way northbound street). Make a left on Hogan St., left on Wetzel Ave. (1-way street southbound), and right into Area 3 Parking Lot (dirt lot).
- From Main Gate 1/CO-115 and Nelson Blvd.: Turn right at the traffic circle onto Harr Ave., left onto Sheridan Ave., left onto Prussman Blvd., right onto Wetzel Ave. (1-way street southbound), and right into Area 3 Parking Lot (dirt lot).
WEATHER:
- The event goes on regardless of the weather. Those attending the event assume the risk of injury as a result of inclement weather.
- In the event of lightning, a warning is issued and guests are asked to clear the area and/or return to their cars until an “all clear” announcement is issued.
For more information, CLICK HERE.