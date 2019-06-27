Cañon City cancels fireworks show

CAÑON CITY – If you are expecting to celebrate America’s birthday with a bang in Cañon City this year, you will have to make other plans.

The city canceled this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show because it had to make a decision last September to set aside money for it. With fire danger high last year, the government did not want to take a chance and didn’t budget for fireworks.

“We were a little disappointed, yes, because we do have family that have come from out of state every year for the Fourth of July so we were hoping we could all just stay on our place and watch the fireworks there but I guess we will have to travel this year,” said LeAnn Hauer, Cañon City resident.

The city is promoting nearby events for residents including the fireworks show in Florence and the wet parade.