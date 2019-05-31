Fire Department confirms one woman died after Regency Tower fire

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirms one woman has died as a result of last week’s fire at Regency Tower Apartments.

The department said an 89-year-old woman who was being treated for smoke inhalation died on Tuesday.

Her name has not yet been released.

More than 100 people remain out of their homes as a result of that fire.

