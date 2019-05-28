Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Investigation into Regency Tower fire complete

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Fire Department has wrapped up its investigation into the fire at the Regency Tower Apartments last Friday.

Although the investigation is complete, the department has not released the cause of the fire.

The building has been turned back over to the owner and crews are now working to make sure everything is up and running before residents can return home.

“As soon as their third party, whoever they hire, gives us a call and says we are good to go, we have the systems running, electrical is good, elevators are running, everything’s good to go, we’ll come on out and we’ll give them the inspection and hopefully they can start putting people back in,” said CSPD Captain, Brian Vaughan.

Residents of floors one through nine will likely be let in first. Floors 10 and 11 will have to be checked out by Regional Building before anyone can return home.

Tyler Dumas

