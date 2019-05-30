First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

COLORADO SPRINGS – Floors 1 through 9 of Regency Tower Apartments have been reopened to residents, according to a new release from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Residents from the top two floors may not be allowed to return until building management gets approval from the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says crews arrived within 5 minutes of the initial call to the fire at the 55-plus living center.

When firefighters arrived they reported seeing gray-black smoke coming from a 10th floor apartment on the west side of the building.

Crews found high heat and active fire in the hallway at the south stairwell when they arrived on the 10th floor. They quickly put out the fire in the hall and made their way to the apartment and found more flames. That fire was put out after several minutes.

Crews outside the building performed three aerial ladder rescues on the 10th and 11th floors, and one rescue on the east side on the 10th floor. Three more rescues took place inside the building at the north stairwell.

The apartment where the fire started, along with three other units on the 10th floor, will all need restoration work to become livable again. The doors of three smoke-damaged apartments were left open, drawing more smoke and heat inside.

Firefighters also forced open several doors on the 10th and 11th floors to search for possible victims.

Smoke damage on the 11th floor is minimal, according to the department, as many residents of those apartments closed their doors as they left, Firefighters are also trained to close doors behind them after they search for victims.

The Fire Department says the fire cause is officially “undetermined” because there are multiple causes at the point of origin and extensive fire damage in the immediate area where the fire started. Firefighters say the fire started in the hall closet between the living space and the bedrooms of an apartment, but there is no evidence or reason to believe any suspicious circumstances caused the fire.

CSFD says 104 firefighters were on the scene of the fire, with no injuries reported among them. Two residents were transported to area hospital for smoke inhalation and four others were treated at the scene.

One cat died in the incident.