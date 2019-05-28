Air Force Academy Graduation: Your guide to events this week

COLORADO SPRINGS – Hundreds of cadets will graduate and become commissioned officers of the US Air Force on Thursday, but there are plenty of events preceding the president’s speech and the cap toss.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Falcon Stadium. Stadium gates will open at 7:30 a.m. Early arrivals are highly suggested because of increased security because President Trump will deliver the commencement address.

President Trump is scheduled to land in Colorado Springs Thursday morning and deliver his speech shortly after the ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Tickets to the public to watch the speech are sold out.

The Air Force Thunderbirds will begin their show at 12:30 p.m. when the graduates toss their caps in the air. Drivers in the area along I-25 are not allowed to stop on the shoulder to watch the airshow.

News5 will stream the full ceremony on koaa.com.

A full list of remaining events is listed below.

Tuesday, May 28:

Graduation Tapping Ceremony (by invitation to honored cadets and their guests) at Arnold Hall Ballroom from 8:00 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Graduation Awards Ceremony at Clune Arean from 10 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Graduation Awards Reception (donors, presenters, cadets awards winners and their guests) at the Hall of Excellence from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Mission Element Award Ceremonies-Times and location vary:

Academic Department Award Ceremonies at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wings of Blue Awards & “Blue Suit” Ceremony/Social-USAFA Airfield at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

AD Awards Ceremony/Reception-Clune/Hall of Excellence at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Schulte Award Ceremony-Polaris Hall Forum at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Academy Scholars Program Ceremony (by invitation to honored cadets and their guests) at Fairchild Hall, F-1 from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Graduation Concert: Cadet Chorale, Orchestra, Schola, and In the Stairwell (no tickets required) at Arnold Hall Theater from 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29:

Cadet Aerial and Cadet Honor Guard Demonstration at Stillman Field from 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Graduation Parade (food options available after Arnold Hall food court and food trucks) at Stillman Field from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Graduation Reception (tickets required) at Mitchell Hall from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Commissioning Ceremonies (guests must be escorted by their cadet) Locations vary:

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m-6:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 30:

Pre-Grad Reception (by invitation only) at Falcon Stadium Press Box from 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Graduation Ceremony and Thunderbirds (tickets required; stadium gates open at 7:30 a.m.) at Falcon Stadium from 10:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

AF Academy Foundation Cadet Leadership Reception (by invitation only) at The Carlton House from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Parking and Shuttles:

Parking for events in or near the Cadet Area is at the Field House, Reservoir and Parade Field Parking Lots. Please make sure to park in designated parking spaces, violators may be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.

Shuttle bus service will operate from the visitor parking lots on Wednesday before the Graduation Parade. Bus stops are clearly marked with signs and benches. Shuttle bus service will not be available on Graduation Day; all ceremony parking is at Falcon Stadium. Click here for shuttle service maps.