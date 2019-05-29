Thunderbirds watch parties and events

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s Air Force Academy graduation week and that means watch parties will be held across the city as the Thunderbirds take to the skies over Colorado Springs.

Many of the best spots to view the aerial show are on the northern part of town and that’s where you’ll find several events to enjoy a clear view.

The Air Force says the Thunderbirds are scheduled to fly sometime around 1:00 p.m. as hats are tossed, but the flyover could potentially be later in the afternoon if speeches run long.























Here are a few of the watch parties being held:

Promenade shops at Briargate will host a party starting at noon next to Ted’s Montana Grill, there will be prizes and other giveaways.

Western Museum of Mining & Industry off Northgate Blvd. will host their annual Picnic & Planes event starting at 10:00 a.m. There is a $5 charge for vehicle admission, food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Boot Barn Hall will also welcome guests on their 8,000 square foot patio. Tickets are required.

As a reminder stopping anywhere along I-25 is not allowed during the Thunderbirds performance, so it’s recommended finding a location to view the show ahead of time.

During graduation there will also be a number of closures at the Academy including Stadium Blvd. from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop. Community Center Drive from Stadium Blvd. to E. Douglass Drive. Academy Drive from Stadium Drive to Falcon Club as well as the Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop.

RELATED:

Air Force Academy Graduation: Your guide to events this week

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation