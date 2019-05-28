VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The most diverse class in history graduated Saturday from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point following a commencement address from Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence told the graduating class they are the best of the best. “In the last two years, we’ve taken decisive action to rebuild our military and restore the arsenal of democracy. This president has actually signed into law the largest investment in our national defense since the days of Ronald Reagan. And as you accept the mantle of leadership, I promise you your commander in chief will always have your back!” said Pence.

This year’s class of 980 cadets was the most diverse in the West Point history, including 34 black women and 223 women, both all time highs since the first female cadets graduated in 1980.

Graduates of West Point were commissioned as second lieutenants during the ceremony.



















“When you came here the world was a dangerous place, and it still is. But I’m pleased to report to you reinforcements, thanks to the leadership of Donald Trump, you’re joining an Army that is better equipped, better trained and better supplied than any United States Army in the history of this country,” said Vice President Pence.

