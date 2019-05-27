Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Thunderbirds to fly above Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS – Keep your eyes to the sky! The Thunderbirds tweeted that they will be practicing above Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

The Air Force’s air demonstration team is conducting survey work around the area several days before the Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony this Thursday. The flyovers should happen around 1:30 p.m.

They’ll also practice Tuesday morning at 10:30 over Falcon Stadium. During Tuesday’s practice, three-time Olympic medalist and world champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin will fly with the team.

On Thursday, the Thunderbirds will put on their 30-minute demonstration for the graduation ceremony over Falcon Stadium starting at 12:30 p.m. That’s the moment caps are tossed in the air.

President Trump will speak at the graduation ceremony, which will be carried live on koaa.com.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
