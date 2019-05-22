What you need to know about Air Force Thunderbirds at USAF graduation

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY – The Thunderbirds will hold a special flyover after this year’s Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on May 30.

The Thunderbirds will have a 30 minute aerial demonstration over Falcon Stadium starting at 12:30 p.m. just after the hat toss. They will arrive in Colorado Springs on May 27 and fly over the Academy around 11:30 a.m. The team will practice their full performance May 28 at 10:30 a.m. over Falcon Stadium.

Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin will fly with the Thunderbirds on May 28. Shiffrin is the current three-time reigning Overall World Cup champion, the four-time reigning world champion in slalom, and a six-time winner of the World Cup discipline title in that event. Shiffrin is the youngest slalom champion in Olympic alpine skiing history, at 18 years old.

President Donald Trump is set to deliver the commencement address. For everything you need to know about this year’s graduation click here.