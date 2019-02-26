Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains

FOUNTAIN – On Tuesday crews started the long, grueling search at Midway Landfill looking for the possible remains of Kelsey Berreth, and any clues linking her finance Patrick Frazee to her death.

It was testimony from Frazee’s girlfriend, Kelsey Kenney, who told investigators that Frazee burned Berreth’s body along with other evidence, collected the ashes, and threw them away in the trash.

To give you a perspective of what investigators are up against- this search is literally the equivalent of finding a needle in a haystack.

Crime scene investigators have helped narrow down a specific search area.

The pinpointed area is 135 feet long, 32 feet wide, and about nine feet deep. This is the area investigators believe it is most likely they will find any evidence thrown out by Frazee.

The trash, about 870,000 gallons of dirt and debris, will be meticulously searched by a couple dozen people.

Investigators are saying this search could take weeks and potentially longer.

We will continue to follow this case and bring you all the latest updates as the search for Kelsey Berreth continues.

