Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing

CRIPPLE CREEK – Patrick Frazee, the man suspected of killing his fiancée Kelsey Berreth, is appearing in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

We’re expected to learn more about evidence authorities have gathered in the case, which has been sealed since his arrest on Dec. 21. Frazee will also have a chance to enter a plea at this court appearance.

News5's Sam Kraemer is in court and is live tweeting updates from the courtroom. The court is not allowing video of the hearing, however, prosecutors are expected to hold a news conference afterward.

We will post continuous updates below. Refresh this page for updates.

10:30 a.m.

The court is now taking a 15-minute recess.

10:28 a.m.

The state also asked Adams to explain his actions with on Berreth’s computer and her Facebook page. Adams said he couldn’t have gotten permission to access her Facebook profile. He said he didn’t post anything and did not see any previous activity or information about booked flights. Adams also said he saw nothing to indicate that she had left on a trip. He said her purse, keys and phone were missing, but her vehicles were still parked at the townhome.

10:26 a.m.

Prosecutors asked Adams if Sean Frazee and Patrick Frazee have an estranged relationship. Adams said that they do.

10:22 a.m.

The state is now questioning Adams again. Adams explained that the neighbor’s surveillance system is through Arlo Surveillance. The neighbor’s camera has seven days of storage, and the camera would activate with a motion sensor. That camera then sends a still to the owner from the clip.

10:19 a.m.

Frazee’s lawyer asked Adams about his interviews with Frazee’s brother, Sean Frazee. Adams said Sean Frazee arrived at Thanksgiving with his family around 2:30 p.m. and Patrick arrived later. Sean said he didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary. The defense claims Sean was a member of law enforcement and would have noticed suspicious behavior.

10:17 a.m.

The defense asked about Adams about surveillance video from the neighboring townhome. The defense asked Adams if they had photos of Frazee leaving the townhome with a black tote. Adams said police did not have those photos. The defense also asked if police knew how Frazee carried his tools around, and Adams said he did not.

10:10 a.m.

Adams said he found out that there may be blood inside the townhome on Dec. 6 after Berreth’s family allowed a search inside the home. He admitted that he missed the blood and the cadaver dogs did as well.

10:08 a.m.

Adams said he returned to the townhome on Dec. 4 for crime analysis from the CBI and they didn’t discover anything to determined the townhome was a crime scene. They searched the area with cadaver dogs, but they didn’t find her.

10:06 a.m.

Adams is now talking about his first search of Berreth’s townhome on Dec. 3. He said he saw a Safeway receipt inside, but he didn’t find any signs of a struggle, blood stains or signs of cleaning inside.

Adams said he also logged into her computer and logged into her Facebook account. He said he changed her password to access the account without permission.

10:03 a.m.

The defense is now asking Adams questions in cross-examination. Frazee’s attorney asked Adams if he was an expert on cell phone data and towers. Adams said he was not. The attorney asked if Adams knows where the towers are in Grand Junction, Salt Lake City and in Gooding. Adams said he didn’t know how many there were or their exact location.

10 a.m.

The state showed more stills from surveillance video at an Ent Credit Union location to the courtroom of Patrick Frazee. One of those showed him and the other showed a black tote in his truck. Adams said the tote played an important role in the case.

9:52 a.m.

Adams said Frazee also talked with Krystal Kenney on Nov. 24. Adams said Kenney was Frazee’s former girlfriend. Adams said she was in Colorado on Nov. 24 and he pointed out Kenney’s vehicle on surveillance video at the Sonic Drive-In in Woodland Park and at the Conoco station in Florissant.

Adams went on to say that Kenney’s phone pinged off of the same tower that Berreth’s phone did about one minute after Berreth’s phone did. Adams said data showed that both phones were traveling together.

9:46 a.m.

Adams said the last text Frazee received from Berreth’s phone was “Do you even love me?” Adams obtained a warrant for data from Berreth and Frazee’s phones. Adams said both phones were near the townhome on Nov. 22, but later that day, they pinged near Divide. That evening, they pinged west of Cripple Creek.

Adams said the pings showed the phones were together. He also mentioned that data showed Frazee called Krystal Kenney and his mother later in the day on Nov. 22.

Adams said both phones pinged off the tower near the Frazee property in Florissant on the morning of Nov. 23. On Nov. 24, Adams said texts were exchanged between both phones near Florissant and Cripple Creek.

Adams said Berreth’s phone pinged off of a tower near Grand Junction, near Salt Lake City and in Gooding, Idaho on Nov. 25.

9:43 a.m.

A still frame from the surveillance camera showed Frazee, Berreth as well as the flowers that she picked up from the Safeway store in front of her door around 1 p.m. on Nov. 22. When asked if he was aware of another video showing Frazee there at 3:36 p.m., Adams said yes.

9:41 a.m.

Adams recounted combing through surveillance video of Berreth leaving the Safeway store. He said he saw her vehicle on a Walmart security camera, video from the Williams Furniture store and eventually he accessed video from one of Berreth’s neighbors. That video showed Frazee at Berreth’s townhome. Her townhome became the focus of the investigation in the days leading up to Frazee’s arrest in December.

9:37 a.m.

Adams said Frazee told him he gained custody of his daughter on Nov. 22 and that Frazee never reported Berreth as missing in the 10 days after she was last seen.

9: 35 a.m.

Prosecutors played a recorded phone call of a conversation between Frazee and Woodland Park police officers. In the call, he said they had a heart-to-heart about their relationship not working out and that they wanted to go separate ways. He also mentioned that she wanted her keys and her gun back. He said she wanted space and that he’d respect her wishes. They did not agree to a custody arrangement on that call. He then told the officer that Kelsey texted him on Nov. 25 and that he got a message the following Friday that her “telephone expired.”

Frazee went on to say that she considered moving to Pueblo where she worked at Doss Aviation in Pueblo. Frazee said she moved frequently after arriving in Colorado in May 2016. He said she lived in Colorado Springs first, then moved to Grand Junction before eventually finding a job with Doss in Pueblo.

Frazee said “We lived so separate lives for so long.” and he also claimed that the couple’s exchanges of their 1-year-old daughter were inconsistent.

9:12 a.m.

Prosecutors are now calling Chris Adams, Woodland Park Police Commander Chris Adams to the stand. Adams has been working the Berreth case since she was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 2.

9:10 a.m.

The defense called Sheila Frazee, Patrick Frazee’s mother, to the stand to testify. She refused and exercised her fifth amendment rights. District Attorney Dan May said Sheila Frazee would know about a defendant showing up to her house on the day Berreth was last seen, however, Judge Scott Sells ruled in favor of Frazee’s refusal to testify.

9:04 a.m.

The state has named CBI Agent Greg Slater, Woodland Park Police officer Chris Adams and Michael Dalton as witnesses. Krystal Kenney, the woman who pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for moving Berreth’s cell phone, is not a witness.

9:02 a.m.

The state has added three counts in addition to the two first-degree murder charges and the three solicitation to commit first-degree murder charges.

One of the new charges is for tampering with evidence and two for a crime of violence. This means Frazee now faces a total of eight counts.

8:57 a.m.

Patrick Frazee has arrived in the courtroom wearing a ballistic vest and shackles and a green-striped jumpsuit. News5’s Sam Kraemer notes that lawyers involved in the custody case are attending the hearing as is Frazee’s mother.