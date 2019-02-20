READ FOR YOURSELF: Arrest affidavit released in case against Patrick Frazee

WOODLAND PARK – The arrest affidavit for Partick Frazee is now available from the 4th Judicial District as part of the Kelsey Berreth murder investigation.

READ THE ARREST AFFIDAVIT FOR PATRICK FRAZEE

READ THE AMENDED COMPLAINT AGAINST PATRICK FRAZEE

A judge ruled on Tuesday there is enough evidence to move forward to trial after hearing hours of testimony from investigators. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom, but we heard from investigators who say Patrick Frazee tried at least four different times to have his former lover Krystal Kenney kill Berreth before he finally did it himself.

Kenney took a deal earlier this month on a charge of tampering related to the disposal of Berreth’s cell phone in Idaho after the killing. She faces a maximum of three years in prison.

During the hearing and during the press conference that followed there were many questions about why Kenney is not facing more serious charges. District Attorney Dan May was quite clear in stating investigators would not know as much as they do know without the cooperation of Kenney.

We’ll update this story with new information that comes to light with the release of the affidavit.

