Arrest Affidavit released in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting case

COLORADO SPRINGS – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has released the arrest affidavit in the Deja Vu Showgirls shooting case.

In the affidavit, the responding deputy details the events that took place on Friday, Feb. 22nd at Deja Vu Showgirls in Colorado Springs.

According to the affidavit, the responding deputy was dispatched the address for Deja Vu Showgirls at 0009 hours on Friday, Feb. 22nd in reference to shots fired. As the deputy was in route, dispatch advised him that a male suspect had fired shots and fled but no one had been hit.

While approaching the front of the business, the deputy said he saw multiple shell casing and bullet fragments on the ground, as well as “multiple defects” on the side of the building, consistent with bullet impacts. He reported that some of the impacts were at a height wherein a person could have been struck.

The deputy then contacted Matthew Sandusky and Stefan Campbell, who are the door security for the business.

According to the affidavit, Sandusky reported that the Deja Vu manager, Brian Bakken, was walking a man, later identified as Matthew Fanelli, out the front doors of the business and stopped by the front doors and told Fanelli to have a good night. Sandusky reported that Fanelli then stopped, turned to face them and said, “you have a f****** good night.” He said Fanelli then reached towards the small of his back, removed a black handgun, and fired multiple rounds into the air and at them. Sandusky said he saw Fanelli and another man who had been in the club with him get into a gold Lexus and speed away. Sandusky stated he was in fear for his life of being shot.

Campbell, the other door security person recounted the same series of events in an almost identical manner.

The affidavit states that a different deputy interview Bakken, the manager, and recounted the following to the reporting deputy.

Bakken reported that he approached Fanelli inside the club after multiple entertainers made complaints about Fanelli’s behavior. Fanelli reportedly argued with Bakken about being asked to leave but complied with the request. Bakken went on to say that while walking out the front entrance he told Fanelli to have a good night. He said Fanelli turned to face him and the door security personnel then produced a black handgun and began firing into the air and towards them as he moved towards the parking lot. Bakken stated he was in fear for his life and lives of Sandusky and Campbell.

According to the affidavit, multiple deputies interviewed all occupants of the club and were able to gather the following information.

Fanelli arrived at Deja Vu at approximately 4 p.m. and while inside was talking to multiple entertainers and trying to get information about them. He reportedly was making reference to how much money he had and also made statements that he was a pimp.

Information gathered by deputies showed Fanelli arrived with another male and the two stated they were there for “Aubrey.” Interviews with staff revealed that Aubrey is the stage name used by Cynthia Sena. The affidavit states that Sena was a new entertainer at the club who had started the day before, Feb. 21st. This was the first time people had seen Sena, Fanelli and the other man.

According to the affidavit, witnesses described that Fanelli stayed close to Sena much of the time he was in the club. While interacting with Sena, Fanelli was described as aggressive towards her by pulling her hair and grabbing her lower jaw to make her kiss him on the cheek. When Fanelli was asked to leave, he ordered Sena to come with him. She reportedly complied even though she was partially naked and it was approximately 15 degrees outside. she left the location in her car, bearing a New Mexico plate.

The affidavit said a DMV search of Sena’s vehicle showed she shared a listed address with Fanelli. A DMV check also showed Fanelli owned a gold Lexus bearing a New Mexico plate.

Deputies obtained a DMV photo of Fanelli and surveillance video from inside the club matched the DMV picture of Fanelli.

In the affidavit, the reporting deputy requested that Fanelli be charged with the following:

Criminal Attempted Murder in the 1st degree

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

RELATED:

Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree

Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree