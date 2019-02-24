Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree

COLORADO SPRINGS – A violent crime spree that started with a shooting in Colorado Springs was put to an end after authorities in Oregon arrested the man deputies identified as the shooter.

Crime scene photos show where bullets pierced several cars, even striking a child seat, as Oregon State Police chased down 30-year-old Matthew Fanelli on a busy highway.

Police eventually arrested Fanelli Saturday evening for two attempted carjackings before realizing he was connected to a shooting here in Colorado Springs.

“Our office has been working all weekend long with intel that we have, intel that we’ve been given by other agencies so it’s a relief today to know that he is in custody and that no one else can be injured,” said Jacqueline Kirby, a spokesperson for El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says he shot into Deja Vu Showgirls Club shortly after midnight Friday, though the bullets didn’t strike anyone.

What we know is that his crime spree on Friday didn’t end there.

“We’re talking about something that has crossed multiple jurisdictions and multiple states,” added Kirby.

What we don’t know yet is just how many crimes he’s involved in.

Two hours after the first shooting, Denver Police Department says a man was involved in a carjacking that left one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Denver Police and Crime Stoppers shared a picture of their suspect but haven’t confirmed if this is Fanelli.

#Denver, do you recognize these people believed to be involved in this morning's homicide in the 1500 block of N. Perry St.? Please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 with any info that may help to identify/locate them. Thank you. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 22, 2019

Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming say the same man robbed a convenience store at 4 a.m.

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred at 1922 E. Lincolnway (Loaf N Jug)… Posted by Cheyenne Police Department on Friday, February 22, 2019

Then a sheriff’s office in Utah says that man also robbed a bank in Salt Lake City at 10 a.m. and they confirmed this is, in fact, Fanelli.

NEW – Earlier this morning a bank was robbed in the Kimball Junction area of Summit County. The FBI is assisting with… Posted by Summit County Sheriff – Utah on Friday, February 22, 2019

Communication between all different agencies involved proved to be critical in connecting the dots.

“To have that connection and to be working so closely with them to get such a violent offender in custody is really a good thing,” Kirby emphasized.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t confirm whether Fanelli will be extradited back to Colorado and said we’ll likely learn more about this in the next week.

The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

Right now, Fanelli is in Josephine County Jail in Oregon facing multiple charges, including murder.