Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended in Oregon

OREGON – According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Fanelli has been apprehended in Oregon.

Fanelli is the suspect in a shooting that occurred Feb. 22nd at Deja Vu Showgirls, located at 2145 B Street, in Colorado Springs.

The 30-year-old Fanelli was reportedly arrested after an attempted carjacking Roseburg, Oregon.

On Friday the 22nd, the Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from Deja Vu regarding a man shooting at the establishment. When deputies arrived, they learned Fanelli had become upset when he was asked to leave. He then began shooting at the manager and two bouncers as he left the establishment.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured, but several rounds struck the front of the building.

Fanelli was seen on video leaving the business accompanied by a Hispanic male and female employee who ran out naked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The female was assaulted by the suspect while inside the building.

The Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify the Hispanic male.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said this is a multi-jurisdictional, multi-state investigation and more information will be released “as the investigation allows.”

