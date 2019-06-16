Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen

DENVER – A public tribute to Pat Bowlen will take place Tuesday at Mile High Stadium.

The legendary Broncos owner lost his lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Thursday night at the age of 75.

Tuesday’s tribute will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

A private ceremony is planned for a week from Monday for Bowlen’s family and NFL dignitaries to pay their last respects.

The Bowlen family said donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter or the Boys and Girls Clubs of metro Denver.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
