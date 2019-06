Pat Bowlen, the longtime owner of the Denver Broncos, died after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the team announced Friday morning.

During Bowlen’s time as Broncos owner, his teams appeared in seven Super Bowls, matching his total of losing seasons over an illustrious stint as owner.

Since he took over as owner in 1984, only the New England Patriots, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers have matched the Broncos winning percentage in major North American pro sports.