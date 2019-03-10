Meet all 11 candidates for Colorado Springs City Council At-Large seats

COLORADO SPRINGS – As the municipal election for three City Council At-Large seats is now underway, News5’s Jessica Barreto sat down with all 11 candidates seeking office.

Mail-in ballots are already out to voters in the city, with a deadline to return by April 2nd at 7 p.m. You’ll find more information on the election on News5’s Election Watch page, including details on the race for Mayor and a ballot question about collective bargaining for fire department employees.

Voter’s Guide / Candidate Forum

During our Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum, a partnership between The Gazette and the El Pomar Foundation, the candidates were asked about serving in a non-partisan manner, support or opposition to Ballot Issue #1 – Collective Bargaining for All Uniformed Fire Department Employees, managing growth in the city, addressing a growing homeless population, support or opposition to recreational marijuana in the city, and the potential early closure of the Martin Drake Power Plant. CLICK HERE TO WATCH FULL FORUM

The interviews below are ordered the same as they will appear on your ballot.

Gordon Klingenschmitt – contact information – Campaign Finance

Bill Murray – contact information – Campaign Finance

Val Snider – contact information – Campaign Finance

Wayne Williams – contact information – Campaign Finance

Tony Gioia – contact information – Campaign Finance

Terry Martinez – contact information – Campaign Finance

Regina English – contact information – Campaign Finance

Tom Strand – contact information – Campaign Finance

Randy Tuck – contact information – Campaign Finance

Athena Roe – contact information – Campaign Finance

Dennis Spiker – contact information – Campaign Finance