WATCH LIVE at 5:30 p.m.: City Council Candidate Forum

On behalf of KOAA5, The Gazette and El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement we invite you to attend a City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019. The evening will be a unique and exciting opportunity for both attendees and viewers to get to know the candidates for Colorado Springs’ City Council.

The forum will take place from 5:30-7:00 pm at El Pomar’s Penrose House Pavilion, 1661 Mesa Avenue in Colorado Springs and include all the candidates running for your City Council. KOAA will carry this forum live on air 5:30-7:00 pm and KOAA.com and Gazette.com will simultaneously stream the event as well for the voters of Colorado Springs. A reception will immediately follow this event, giving voters like yourself the opportunity to meet the candidates.

The city will host an election on Tuesday, April 2nd to select a Mayor and three At-large City Council members for the next 4 years.

Candidates had from January 2nd to the 22nd to file their application to be on this year’s ballot. The drawing order their names will appear on the ballot was determined on January 25th.

The following is a list of candidates as they appear on the ballot. Municipal elections are non-partisan.

Mayor:

At-Large City Council:

Issues:

Issue 1: Collective Bargaining for All Uniformed Fire Department Employees

As with all elections in Colorado, ballots will be mailed to every eligible active voter within city limits. The latest estimate shows 300,000 such voters in Colorado Springs.

The first ballots will be mailed out to military and overseas voters by February 19th. The remainder of the ballots will begin to go out from the City Clerk’s Office on March 8th and no later than March 18th.

Ballot counting will begin on March 18th and continue to election day April 2nd, and to the deadline to receive military and overseas ballots on April 10th.

Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights notices about the collective bargaining issue will be mailed out by March 1st.

Ballot Drop-Off Locations and Hours of Operation: