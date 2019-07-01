Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fort Carson soldier dead after non-combat incident in Afghanistan

Elliott J. Robbins
Photo of Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins

KABUL, Afghanistan – The U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday that a Fort Carson soldier died in a “non-combat related incident” in Afghanistan Sunday.

The DOD said Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins died while serving in the Helmand Province in Afghanistan. No other details about his death have been released, but military officials say it is under investigation. Robbins was 31 years old. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and he was from Ogden, Utah.

That’s the same group Fort Carson soldier 32-year-old Micheal B. Riley served with. Riley was one of two soldiers killed by small arms fire last Tuesday. In March, Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay was killed by enemy fire in Kunduz province in Afghanistan. He also served with the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
