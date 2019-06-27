One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson

KABUL, Afghanistan – The U.S. Department of Defense said one the two soldiers killed in Afghanistan Tuesday were stationed at Fort Carson.

The DOD announced 32-year-old Micheal B. Riley was killed by small arms fire in the Uruzgan Province on Tuesday. The Taliban reportedly claimed credit for the attack. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Riley was from Heilbronn, Germany.

He was on his sixth deployment to Afghanistan at the time of his death. He joined the U.S. Army in March 2006 and was a Bronze Star recipient.

The other soldier killed in the attack was identified as 24-year-old James G. Johnston. Johnston was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas and was assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 71st Ordnance Group.

The DOD has not released any additional information about the incident that led to their death, but officials say it is under investigation.