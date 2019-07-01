Firefighters ask residents to turn in illegal fireworks, no questions asked

COLORADO SPRINGS – The 4th of July is just days away, and even with the reduced fire risk, fireworks are still banned in our own backyard.

Fireworks are not allowed in Colorado Springs city limits, and patrols will be on the lookout for violators. This year, CSFD is allowing folks to come to any fire station in the area and drop off illegal fireworks, no questions asked.

Not only are fireworks dangerous to handle, they also pose a fire risk.

“People look outside it’s beautiful, it’s green, don’t let that mislead you,” said CSFD Deputy Fire Marshal Kris Cooper. “The grasses dry out very quickly, so we still have a fire danger. We’re starting to see grass fires around the area.”

In El Paso County if it flies through the air, explodes or shoots any flames it’s not allowed! That includes bottle rockets, firecrackers and roman candles. Violators could face a fine and even imprisonment.

Permissible fireworks in El Paso County include fountains, ground spinners, smoke bombs and sparklers.

In Pueblo City and County, if the firework flies or explodes it’s illegal.

Of course, officials are encouraging folks to attend one of the popular 4th of July shows put on by the pros.