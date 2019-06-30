Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

PIKES PEAK – Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne died Sunday after crashing during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, according to a release issued by the race’s board of directors and Ducati of North America.

“We mourn the tragic death of Carlin and he will remain in our hearts forever as part of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family. Carlin will be remembered as a warm-hearted mentor with a competitive spirit. He was a gentle and thoughtful man who touched everyone who met him. We will always remember his contagious smile and genuine love for sport,” the release said.

Ducati Streetfighter
Ducati Streetfighter V4 (Photo: Ducati)

According to reports, Dunne was nearing the finish line when he crashed Sunday morning.

“There are no words to describe our shock and sadness. Carlin was part of our family and one of the most genuine and kind men we have ever known. His spirit for this event and love of motorcycling will be remembered forever as his passing leaves a hole in our hearts,” said Jason Chinnock, CEO Ducati North America.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
