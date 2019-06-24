Archdiocese of Santa Fe identifies 2 men killed in bus crash near Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY – The Archdiocese of Santa Fe Seminarians has identified John Paul Marshall and Anthony Padilla as the men killed in Sunday’s crash on southbound I-25 near Pueblo.

The bus was carrying a group from the University of New Mexico Aquinas Newman Center back home from the Steubenville Youth Conference in Denver over the weekend.

The bus veered off the interstate and hit a bridge structure, where it came to a stop. Colorado State Patrol said the driver, Anthony Padilla, may have suffered a medical episode right before the crash. He was ejected from the bus by the impact.

Seminarian John Paul Marshall was traveling with the youth group. The archdiocese asks for prayers for both men and their families.

An official with Parkview Medical Center tell News5 that three people injured in Sunday’s fatal bus crash on I-25 have been released from the hospital.

Three other passengers remain at Parkview Medical Center. One of those patients remains in critical condition. The other two patients are in good condition and fair condition. Four of those six patients were children, and the other two were adults.

On Wednesday, June 26 there will be a special Mass at 6 p.m. at the Aquinas Newman Center in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

The crash remains under investigation and Colorado State Patrol is asking any witnesses to the crash to call 719-544-2424.

